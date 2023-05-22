Refugees rescued from rocky Lesvos shore 

Two female refugees were rescued in a remote location in the wider area of Kapi on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Sunday morning.

Another nine people were found on Saturday afternoon in the area, but the two women could not be rescued from the rocky shore.

The two women were extricated by police and fire brigade forces and were taken to Mytilene Hospital.

According to a police statement, the two women were in good health. It also said that the “international protection procedures provided by law will be followed for the 11 arrivals.”