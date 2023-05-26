New ministers in caretaker government announced ahead of June 25 elections
The list of caretaker government ministers set to assume leadership for a month leading up to the second round of elections on June 25 was officially announced on Thursday.
The crucial ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs will be entrusted to the experienced hands of former chief of the Army General Staff, General Alkiviadis Stefanis, and retired ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis, respectively. Meanwhile, the Citizen Protection Ministry will be headed by General Charalambos Lalousis, a former chief of the Army General Staff, and government spokesperson duties will be taken up by journalist Ilias Siakantaris.
The newly appointed cabinet members will be sworn in at 12 p.m. on Friday before President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the recently designated caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas.
THE NEW CABINET
Prime Minister: Ioannis Sarmas
State Minister: Vassilis Skouris
Finance Minister: Theodore Pelagidis
Development and Investments Minister: Eleni Louri-Dendrinou
Foreign Affairs Minister: Vassilis Kaskarelis
National Defense Minister: Alkiviadis Stefanis
Education and Religion Minister: Christos Kittas
Labor and Social Affairs Minister: Patrina Paparrigopoulou
Health Minister: Anastasia Kotanidou
Environment and Energy Minister: Pantelis Kapros
Citizen Protection Minister: Charalambos Lalousis
Culture and Sports Minister: George Koumendakis
Justice Minister: Filippos Spyropoulos
Interior Minister: Kalliopi Spanou
Migration and Asylum Minister: Daniil Esdras
Digital Governance Minister: Sokratis Katsikas
Infrastructure and Transport Minister: Yiannis Golias
Shipping and Island Policy Minister: Theodoros Kliaris
Agricultural Development and Foods Minister: Georgios Tsakiris
Tourism Minister: Ioanna Dretta
Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister: Evangelos Tournas
Government spokesperson: Ilias Siakantaris
