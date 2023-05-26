New ministers in caretaker government announced ahead of June 25 elections

The list of caretaker government ministers set to assume leadership for a month leading up to the second round of elections on June 25 was officially announced on Thursday.

The crucial ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs will be entrusted to the experienced hands of former chief of the Army General Staff, General Alkiviadis Stefanis, and retired ambassador Vassilis Kaskarelis, respectively. Meanwhile, the Citizen Protection Ministry will be headed by General Charalambos Lalousis, a former chief of the Army General Staff, and government spokesperson duties will be taken up by journalist Ilias Siakantaris.

The newly appointed cabinet members will be sworn in at 12 p.m. on Friday before President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the recently designated caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas.

THE NEW CABINET

Prime Minister: Ioannis Sarmas

State Minister: Vassilis Skouris

Finance Minister: Theodore Pelagidis

Development and Investments Minister: Eleni Louri-Dendrinou

Foreign Affairs Minister: Vassilis Kaskarelis

National Defense Minister: Alkiviadis Stefanis

Education and Religion Minister: Christos Kittas

Labor and Social Affairs Minister: Patrina Paparrigopoulou

Health Minister: Anastasia Kotanidou

Environment and Energy Minister: Pantelis Kapros

Citizen Protection Minister: Charalambos Lalousis

Culture and Sports Minister: George Koumendakis

Justice Minister: Filippos Spyropoulos

Interior Minister: Kalliopi Spanou

Migration and Asylum Minister: Daniil Esdras

Digital Governance Minister: Sokratis Katsikas

Infrastructure and Transport Minister: Yiannis Golias

Shipping and Island Policy Minister: Theodoros Kliaris

Agricultural Development and Foods Minister: Georgios Tsakiris

Tourism Minister: Ioanna Dretta

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister: Evangelos Tournas

Government spokesperson: Ilias Siakantaris

[AMNA]