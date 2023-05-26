Interim cabinet sworn in

Greece’s interim cabinet was officially sworn in during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace Friday.

The caretaker government will head the country until new national elections are held in about a month.

“We are dedicated to giving our best efforts. It’s a one-month period, a government that is devoid of any political affiliation, yet it will be fully functional,” interim government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris told the press outside the Presidential Palace.

Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas will later Friday preside over a cabinet meeting at the Maximos Mansion.