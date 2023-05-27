Cabinet holds first meeting
Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas will chair the first full-length meeting of the caretaker cabinet shortly after noon on Saturday at the Maximos Mansion.
Sarmas had a brief meeting with the ministers after they were sworn in on Friday. The same day, the cabinet members received their portfolios at handovers in ministries.
The short-term government is tasked with preparing the country for a second round of elections on June 25 and carrying out Greece’s outstanding obligations until then.