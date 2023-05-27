NEWS

Cabinet holds first meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas (C) talks during the first meeting of the interim cabinet at Maximos mansion, Athens, on 26 May 2023. [George Vitsaras/EPA]

Caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas will chair the first full-length meeting of the caretaker cabinet shortly after noon on Saturday at the Maximos Mansion.

Sarmas had a brief meeting with the ministers after they were sworn in on Friday. The same day, the cabinet members received their portfolios at handovers in ministries.

The short-term government is tasked with preparing the country for a second round of elections on June 25 and carrying out Greece’s outstanding obligations until then.
 

