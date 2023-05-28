Konstantopoulou aims to double her party’s vote

Zoi Konstantopoulou, leader of the “Freedom Sailing” party says her goal is to double her party’s score in the June 25 election and enter Parliament.

Freedom Sailing won 2.89% of the votes on May 21, enough for 7th place overall, but below the 3% threshold required for parliamentary representation. It had got 1.47% in July 2019.

Konstantopoulou, a former Syriza MP and Parliament Speaker from January to September 2015, called the result the result “a first step toward changing the world” and called for voters to join her, saying that “we are the real antisystemic force. We want to see the political system collapse and build something different, for the people to come to the fore, to take decisions together with the people.”

Freedom Sailing has its doors open for everyone, Konstantopoulou said, noting that she has made her cellphone number public and accepts calls or messages from everyone. She added that “love” was her main message.

Although nominally on the left, Freedom Sailing has also appealed to the nationalist vote by its positions, notably against the agreement concluded by the Syriza government in 2018 with neighboring North Macedonia that ended decades of dispute between the two countries.