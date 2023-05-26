NEWS

Interior Ministry releases final election results

The Interior Ministry has announced the completion of the counting of ballots from all polling stations in Sunday’s general election.

According to the final results, New Democracy won 2,407,860 votes (40.79%, up 0.94 points) and 146 seats.

In second place was SYRIZA, with 1,184,500 votes (20.07%, 71 seats, down 11.46 points), and in third place PASOK, with 676,166 votes (11.46%, 41 seats, up 3.35 points).

The Communist Party won 426,741 votes (7.23%, 26 seats, up 1.93 points) and Greek Solution 262,529 votes (4.45%, 16 seats, up 0.74 points).

The parties that failed to clear the three percent parliamentary threshold had a combined share of 16.01%.

Turnout was 60.94%.

Some 34,760 (0.57%) voters cast a blank ballot while 123,488 (2.04%) spoiled theirs. [AMNA]

