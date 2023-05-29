Industrial accident in Perama shipyard leaves one dead

An industrial accident in the repair shipyard at Perama left a 47-year-old crane operator dead on Monday. According to information, the accident took place during repairs carried out to a ship.

A propeller being lifted by a crane fell during transport and hit the 47-year-old, while also injuring two other workers. The operator was rushed to Tzaneio Hospital where his death was reported following several resucitation efforts.

One of the dock workers is undergoing surgery for leg injuries, while the other has been hospitalized with serious head injuries.