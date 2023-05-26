Boy (3) drowns in pool in Kefalonia

Police on the island of Kefalonia have arrested two parents after their three-year-old son fell into a private pool and drowned.

The parents, who are from Sri Lanka, were working in the house adjacent to the pool, when the tragedy happened, in the Minia area hear the airport. The mother noticed the child in the pool first but was unable to swim. The father then tried unsuccessfully to help his child.

Doctors at the local hospital were unable to save the boy.

Police arrested the parents for neglect of a minor and they are expected to be led before a prosecutor. [ERT]