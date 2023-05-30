NEWS

Rightwing party drops out of election race

A rightwing party founded by a former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor has announced it will not contest the June 25 election.

Anastasios Kanellopoulos said his EAN party, which came 19th place in the May election, was not running due to the “inevitable polarization that exists between the parliamentary parties, the fragmentation of the patriotic space as well as the inherent difficulties of the party.”

Earlier this year, Kanellopoulos took over the leadership of the party of jailed ex-Golden Dawn figure Ilias Kasidiaris so it could circumvent a ban on participating in the elections.

However, EAN subsequently contested the election, winning just 15,177 votes (0.26%).

