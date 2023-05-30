Mitsotakis cautions against complacency

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has urged the electorate to give his party an even higher percentage in the June 25 election, warning that the possible entry of more political parties to parliament will raise the bar for an absolute majority.

Mitsotakis, who began a two-day tour of Crete on Tuesday, told a public gathering in Sitia that he “will not settle for the same election percentage” as in the May 21 elections.

“I want us to do and we can do even better than the result we achieved in the May 21 elections.

“Because we have before us a strange situation, where a greater number of political parties may enter the parliament … This means that the bar for an absolute majority is higher. It means we must get an even higher percentage in order to be certain of a strong government. We can get this percentage I have no doubt. But for this to happen we cannot put up with any complacency,” he said.

“The opponent of the party is complacency while its ally is the momentum of the party and its officials, who will rush in these last weeks to give us a big victory in the upcoming elections.” [AMNA]