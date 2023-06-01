NEWS

An erratic spring followed by a late summer

An erratic spring followed by a late summer
[Intime News]

May was uncharacteristically chilly this year and many part of the country experienced rain on half of the month’s days, while short-term forecasts point to wet and cooler days in the first part of June as well.

“It was not so much the amount of water that fell, but the frequency of rainy days, even with drizzle, that made an impression,” Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory of Athens and chief scientist at its Meteo.gr weather service, told Kathimerini.

According to the NOA, the average temperatures for the month were below previous years in most regions. “The deviation in Macedonia, Thessaly and Central Greece was particularly significant, at around 2.5 degrees Celsius below the usual temperatures for the season,” said Lagouvardos. 

Weather Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rise in flooding also due to poor defenses
NEWS

Rise in flooding also due to poor defenses

Stronger Aegean winds forecast for this summer
NEWS

Stronger Aegean winds forecast for this summer

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction

Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced
NEWS

Expansion of rescEU aerial firefighting fleet for wildfire season announced

EU firefighting pilot project lauded for positive role
NEWS

EU firefighting pilot project lauded for positive role

Former Novartis executives cleared of bribery; 15 doctors charged
NEWS

Former Novartis executives cleared of bribery; 15 doctors charged