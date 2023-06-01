An erratic spring followed by a late summer

May was uncharacteristically chilly this year and many part of the country experienced rain on half of the month’s days, while short-term forecasts point to wet and cooler days in the first part of June as well.

“It was not so much the amount of water that fell, but the frequency of rainy days, even with drizzle, that made an impression,” Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory of Athens and chief scientist at its Meteo.gr weather service, told Kathimerini.

According to the NOA, the average temperatures for the month were below previous years in most regions. “The deviation in Macedonia, Thessaly and Central Greece was particularly significant, at around 2.5 degrees Celsius below the usual temperatures for the season,” said Lagouvardos.