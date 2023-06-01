NEWS

European Parliament lifts immunity of two Greek MEPs

A plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels voted on Thursday to lift the immunity of Greek MEP Alexis Georgoulis who has been accused of rape and sexual abuse.

The MEP resigned from leftist SYRIZA on April 18 after European parliamentary authorities received a request to lift his immunity, as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse three years ago. He denies the allegations.

In a statement, Georgoulis’ lawyer Stamatia Malla said her client had personally proposed to the competent Belgian judicial authorities that he appear and provide explanations, but this was not possible as the process of waiving his immunity had not been concluded.

The plenary also voted to lift the immunity of MEP Maria Spyraki who is being investigated for alleged fraud against the EU budget. Spyraki’s New Democracy membership was suspended for the duration of the investigation. 

“I did not hide behind my immunity. Instead, in a letter to the chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI), I asked for my immunity to be lifted and the process to be expedited,” she said in a statement. “I have never been accused of taking the remuneration of my assistants or the illegal disbursement of budget funds. I have no financial differences with the European Parliament. I have complete faith in Justice,” she said.

 

EU Crime

