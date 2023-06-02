NEWS TEMPE CRASH

Five train company executives charged 
Rescuers stand near debris of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, on March 1. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]

The Larissa Court of Appeals filed criminal charges against five executives of the Hellenic Railways’ Organization (OSE) on Friday over the tragic train accident in Tempe, central Greece, in late February that claimed the lives of 57 people. 

The charges are being brought against OSE directors during the periods of 2017 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020, as well as the director of the Railway Systems Department from 2017 to 2021 and his successor from 2021. The director of the Technical Systems Maintenance Department from 2021 is also being charged. 

The charges are a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the accident and may bring closure for the families of the victims. 

A few days ago, a Larissa prosecutor brought criminal charges of misconduct against three OSE executives, including the former CEO.

 

Justice Transport

