NEWS

PASOK petitions court to ban Kasidiaris from elections

PASOK petitions court to ban Kasidiaris from elections
[InTime News]

Socialist PASOK has petitioned the Supreme Court to block the candidature of a jailed former Golden Dawn MP from the June 25 election.

The Greeks for the Homeland and Freedom alliance of convicted neo-Nazi Ilias Kasidiaris, whose party was barred from running in last month’s polls, is among the 44 formations seeking to run in the coming election.

PASOK said it could “not allow a criminal organization that undermined our democracy to indulge in the mockery and humiliation of its institutions through trickery by contesting the election as an alliance of independent candidates so as to circumvent the previous ban.”

“In all their efforts, neo-Nazi criminals will face the organized and considered response of PASOK,” the party said. [AMNA]

Elections Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections
NEWS

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections

Jailed neo-Nazi to appeal court decision blocking him from May 21 elections
NEWS

Jailed neo-Nazi to appeal court decision blocking him from May 21 elections

May 21 election will have 36 contestants
NEWS

May 21 election will have 36 contestants

Convict Kasidiaris’ party barred from elections
NEWS

Convict Kasidiaris’ party barred from elections

Courts to halt operations around elections
NEWS

Courts to halt operations around elections

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party
NEWS

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party