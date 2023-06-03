PASOK petitions court to ban Kasidiaris from elections

Socialist PASOK has petitioned the Supreme Court to block the candidature of a jailed former Golden Dawn MP from the June 25 election.

The Greeks for the Homeland and Freedom alliance of convicted neo-Nazi Ilias Kasidiaris, whose party was barred from running in last month’s polls, is among the 44 formations seeking to run in the coming election.

PASOK said it could “not allow a criminal organization that undermined our democracy to indulge in the mockery and humiliation of its institutions through trickery by contesting the election as an alliance of independent candidates so as to circumvent the previous ban.”

“In all their efforts, neo-Nazi criminals will face the organized and considered response of PASOK,” the party said. [AMNA]