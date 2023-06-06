NEWS

Seven suspects remanded in girl pimping case

Seven suspects remanded in girl pimping case
[File photo]

Seven of the eight men arrested recently in the case of the pimping and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Athens have been remanded in pre-trial detention after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

One of the men, a 20-year-old son of another suspect in the case, was released on health grounds, but must report to his local police station once a month.

All those detained deny the charges against them.

To date, 30 men have been arrested in relation with the case that shocked the nation and most have been detained.

Crime Child

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy
NEWS

Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun

Police arrest teenage criminals in Athens student dorms
NEWS

Police arrest teenage criminals in Athens student dorms

Thessaloniki: Retired teacher arrested for lewd acts on minor
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Retired teacher arrested for lewd acts on minor

Mother to stand trial for deaths of two more children
NEWS

Mother to stand trial for deaths of two more children

Suspended sentence for mother who left baby in car
NEWS

Suspended sentence for mother who left baby in car