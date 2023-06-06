Seven suspects remanded in girl pimping case

Seven of the eight men arrested recently in the case of the pimping and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Athens have been remanded in pre-trial detention after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

One of the men, a 20-year-old son of another suspect in the case, was released on health grounds, but must report to his local police station once a month.

All those detained deny the charges against them.

To date, 30 men have been arrested in relation with the case that shocked the nation and most have been detained.