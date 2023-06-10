27-year-old man detained for sexual assault of elderly woman on Patmos

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on the island of Patmos on Friday following the sexual assault of a 70-year-old woman.

According to official reports, the incident occurred around 2.15 a.m. on Friday when a masked assailant forcefully entered the woman’s home through an unlocked window. Armed with a small knife, he subjected her to physical and sexual assault.

The suspect, who was employed in the renovation of a nearby hotel complex, was apprehended by police on Friday morning. The victim identified the suspect as the perpetrator. The authorities have filed criminal charges against him for the assault.