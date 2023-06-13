NEWS

Police searching for suspects in teen scuffle 

File photo.

Greek police on Tuesday was searching for three underage suspects who attacked two teens outside a school in Keratsini, western Piraeus, on Monday night.

The incident occurred outside the 4th High School at around 10 p.m., when two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old attacked a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old over personal issues, according to the victims.

The two teens were lightly injured and the 16-year-old filed a criminal action against the perpetrators who remain at large.

Crime

