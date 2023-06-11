Gang rivalry, revenge seen behind double murder

Vassilis Roubetis who was assassinated in a late-night ambush on Wednesday in the Korydallos district of Athens, had expressed concerns about being targeted for a contract killing, according to two separate sources within the Hellenic Police (ELAS), as reported by Kathimerini.

According to the police, the 38-year-old’s murder, along with his brother-in-law Dionysis Mouzakitis, who were fatally shot with Kalashnikovs, is linked to ongoing gang rivalries. A significant event that played a role in the double murder, according to the police, was the killing of Giorgos Mitsou, owner of a fuel company, in June 2022 on Marathonos Avenue. That murder was connected to a competition for control over the trafficking of petroleum products in the Attica region. Additionally, the murder of Roubetis was also seen as an act of revenge for the recent execution of Yiannis Skaftouros, a prominent figure in the Greek underworld who was involved in the illegal trade of fuel and cigarettes.

Due to Roubetis’ close relationship with Skaftouros, suspicions emerged regarding his possible involvement in Mitsou’s murder. However, these allegations were not substantiated by the police investigation. Similarly, Roubetis had considered both Mitsou and another unidentified high-ranking member of the Greek mafia as suspects in Skaftouros’ murder. The circulating scenarios and rumors since the summer of 2022 created concerns within the local gangland, and according to one account, may have contributed to Roubetis’ assassination.