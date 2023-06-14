Over 80 rescued after migrant boat capsizes near Pylos

More than 80 individuals were rescued in the early hours of Wednesday in the sea area located 47 nautical miles southwest of Pylos in the southwestern region of Peloponnese. The incident took place within international waters when a fishing vessel, carrying an unknown number of undocumented migrants, capsized.

According to preliminary reports, the boat had departed from Tobruk, a port city situated on Libya’s eastern Mediterranean coast. The Greek authorities were promptly notified by their Italian counterparts regarding the incident.

The rescued individuals are scheduled to be transferred to the town of Kalamata.

Currently, six nearby ships, a coast guard vessel, and a C-130 military transport plane are present in the vicinity to provide assistance. Additional reinforcements were expected to bolster the ongoing rescue efforts.