NEWS

Survivors of Pylos shipwreck to be transferred to Malakassa camp

Survivors of Pylos shipwreck to be transferred to Malakassa camp
An ambulance is seen outside a shelter where migrants were transferred, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, on June 14, 2023. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

The migrants rescued from the deadly boat sinking off the coast of southwestern Peloponnese will be transferred to the Reception and Identification Center in Malakassa, in East Attica, the Migration Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard had rescued 104 individuals as of the afternoon and recovered 78 bodies from the sea. Four were rushed to the Kalamata hospital by helicopter and the rest would also be transferred to the city. 

The ministry said that officials are in Kalamata for support and interpretation services.

“The shipwreck brings to the fore once again, in the most tragic way, the need to dismantle the global human trafficking networks which place migrants’ lives in danger,” it said.

Migration Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found
NEWS

Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found

Four migrants among six killed in highway crash in Greece
NEWS

Four migrants among six killed in highway crash in Greece

Six people dead, six injured in Evros car collision
NEWS

Six people dead, six injured in Evros car collision

One dead, three injured as migrant van overturns
NEWS

One dead, three injured as migrant van overturns

Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece
NEWS

Car crash with multiple injuries reported in northern Greece

Man seriously injured after being struck by train
NEWS

Man seriously injured after being struck by train