Survivors of Pylos shipwreck to be transferred to Malakassa camp

An ambulance is seen outside a shelter where migrants were transferred, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, on June 14, 2023. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

The migrants rescued from the deadly boat sinking off the coast of southwestern Peloponnese will be transferred to the Reception and Identification Center in Malakassa, in East Attica, the Migration Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard had rescued 104 individuals as of the afternoon and recovered 78 bodies from the sea. Four were rushed to the Kalamata hospital by helicopter and the rest would also be transferred to the city.

The ministry said that officials are in Kalamata for support and interpretation services.

“The shipwreck brings to the fore once again, in the most tragic way, the need to dismantle the global human trafficking networks which place migrants’ lives in danger,” it said.