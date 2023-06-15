NEWS

Greece says cannot confirm reports that 700-750 people were on sunken migrant boat

Migrants rest in a shelter, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

Greek authorities cannot confirm reports that a fishing vessel that sank off Greece on Wednesday on its way from Libya to Italy had 700-750 people on board, the spokesman for Greece’s caretaker government, Ilias Siakantaris, told state broadcaster ERT.

Charity Alarm Phone, which operates a trans-European network supporting rescue operations, said it received alerts from people on board a ship in distress off Greece late on Tuesday, saying 750 people were on board.

So far 79 people have drowned and 104 have been rescued. 

[Reuters]

