NEWS

Mitsotakis reiterates pledge to have more women in his cabinet

Mitsotakis reiterates pledge to have more women in his cabinet
[Intime News]

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Wednesday his pledge to include more women in his cabinet if he is re-elected in the June 25 election. “I have pledged that we will have many more women in the next cabinet,” the ND president said.

More specifically, Mitsotakis is gearing up to have at least six female ministers in the next cabinet, up from just two in his previous cabinet – Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. At the same time, the number of female deputy ministers will be particularly high.

The concerted effort to elect more women, in which all parties engaged, has been partially successful. Seventy-one women were elected in the May 21 election, slightly higher than the 62 elected in 2019. The number is bound to rise further in the June 25 election. New Democracy managed to raise the number from 23 to 29, electing six more.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tsipras denies PM briefing about Muslim candidate
NEWS

Tsipras denies PM briefing about Muslim candidate

Party representatives to discuss postponing televised debate
NEWS

Party representatives to discuss postponing televised debate

Mitsotakis postpones campaign rally following deadly shipwreck
NEWS

Mitsotakis postpones campaign rally following deadly shipwreck

Five Greek party heads to battle it out in TV showdown
NEWS

Five Greek party heads to battle it out in TV showdown

Undecideds, voter mobilization seen as key
ELECTIONS

Undecideds, voter mobilization seen as key

Acrimony over Rodopi intensifies
NEWS

Acrimony over Rodopi intensifies