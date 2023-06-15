Mitsotakis reiterates pledge to have more women in his cabinet

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated on Wednesday his pledge to include more women in his cabinet if he is re-elected in the June 25 election. “I have pledged that we will have many more women in the next cabinet,” the ND president said.

More specifically, Mitsotakis is gearing up to have at least six female ministers in the next cabinet, up from just two in his previous cabinet – Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. At the same time, the number of female deputy ministers will be particularly high.

The concerted effort to elect more women, in which all parties engaged, has been partially successful. Seventy-one women were elected in the May 21 election, slightly higher than the 62 elected in 2019. The number is bound to rise further in the June 25 election. New Democracy managed to raise the number from 23 to 29, electing six more.