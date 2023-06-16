Measures to curb tourist buses in central Athens welcomed

The Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel & Tourist Agencies (FEDHATTA) has welcomed measures announced by the Municipality of Athens regarding the effort to decongest the center of Athens by regulating the movement of tourist buses on main roads.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis announced designated areas that will be marked as stopping and parking areas for tourist buses during peak hours (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) in 11 places in the city. At other times, parking is permitted only for a few minutes of disembarkation and embarkation.

“We are satisfied because these measures mean the end of the insecurity that prevailed among tourism professionals regarding the conditions of movement and parking of tourist buses in the center,” said FEDHATTA President Lysandros Tsilides.