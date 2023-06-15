NEWS

Fugitive horses cause chaos on Thessaloniki highway

[ERT]

Two horses caused traffic disruptions on Thursday after they began galloping on the highway connecting Moudania and Thessaloniki in northern Greece near the Thermi bridge.

The Thessaloniki Traffic Police responded immediately and arrived on the scene to regulate traffic while also ensuring the safety of drivers and that the horses were collected by their owner.

The incident reportedly occurred after the horses escaped their owner and made off toward the highway.

