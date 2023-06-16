Sailboat being monitored near area of deadly wreck

A sailboat with about 60 people on board some 100 kilometers off Pylos on Greece’s southern coast was spotted on Friday by Italian authorities, who informed their Greek counterparts.

The vessel did not send a distress signal, and was, reportedly, sailing normally.

It was reportedly being monitored by the authorities, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The vessel was sailing close to the area where a fishing boat carrying hundreds of asylum seekers went down on Wednesday.