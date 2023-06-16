NEWS

Sailboat being monitored near area of deadly wreck

Sailboat being monitored near area of deadly wreck
[InTime News]

A sailboat with about 60 people on board some 100 kilometers off Pylos on Greece’s southern coast was spotted on Friday by Italian authorities, who informed their Greek counterparts. 

The vessel did not send a distress signal, and was, reportedly, sailing normally. 

It was reportedly being monitored by the authorities, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The vessel was sailing close to the area where a fishing boat carrying hundreds of asylum seekers went down on Wednesday.

Migration Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece
NEWS

No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece

PM announces judiciary will issue final judgement on Pylos shipwreck
NEWS

PM announces judiciary will issue final judgement on Pylos shipwreck

Top prosecutor calls for secrecy in Pylos investigation
NEWS

Top prosecutor calls for secrecy in Pylos investigation

PM calls meeting on the rights of Pylos shipwreck survivors
NEWS

PM calls meeting on the rights of Pylos shipwreck survivors

Emotional reunion amid despair as Greece searches for shipwreck survivors
NEWS

Emotional reunion amid despair as Greece searches for shipwreck survivors

Suspected smugglers in deadly boat sinking given until Monday to testify 
NEWS

Suspected smugglers in deadly boat sinking given until Monday to testify 