Party leaders’ debate called off after deadly migrant boat sinking

The representatives of the five parties elected to Parliament decided on Thursday to postpone a televised debate between the party leaders scheduled for this evening, due to the 3-day mourning called after a deadly shipwreck off Pylos that killed at least 78 migrants.

The party leaders’ debate was scheduled for 9 p.m. and would take place at the headquarters of the state-run broadcaster ERT.

According to information, the frontrunner, New Democracy, proposed holding the debate on Saturday, while the other parties proposed Sunday.

Parties also announced on Wednesday they were postponing all pre-election activities and party gatherings throughout Greece.