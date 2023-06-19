MEP Kaili files claim in EU Parliament that she was surveiled while on PEGA committee

European Parliament Deputy Eva Kaili has appealed to the European Parliament for violation of her parliamentary immunity, in a claim she was surveilled by intelligence services during her tenure on the PEGA committee (Committee of Inquiry to investigate the use of Pegasus and equivalent surveillance spyware), her lawyers Sven Mary and Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on Monday.

The lawyers specifically said, “Ms Kaili has taken recourse to the European Parliament, among others, for the violation of her parliamentary immunity because she was being followed by the intelligence services during the period she was a member of the PEGA committee while she was institutionally investigating the existence of illegal software that followed the movements of Euro-deputies and citizens of the European Union.”

The public release of this news item raised great interest, they added, “despite the fact there were some specific media that are systematically attacking Ms Kaili, whom they accuse of creating impressions there is a conspiracy! But the sensational news that followed, according to which even [Belgian] investigating magistrate Michel Claise was being followed, has left them speechless!!”

Finally, Mary and Dimitrakopoulos stressed, “There is no conspiracy; it appears that the bitter truth is that geopolitical clashes of the Gulf, North Africa, and the Arab Peninsula have established themselves in Brussels, the capital of Europe. Today their victim is Ms Kaili, tomorrow [it will be] the judges and prosecutors, and the day after – who [else]?” [AMNA]