Search continues off Pylos after migrant boat wreck

The search-and-rescue operation to find people still missing after a fishing trawler carrying migrants capsized in international waters off the coast of the Peloponnese continued for seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

Operating at the site of the shipwreck were an offshore patrol vessel, a Hellenic Navy frigate and four vessels sailing nearby. North-northwesterly winds of up to 4 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area on Tuesday morning.

So far, 104 foreign nationals have been rescued, while the number of dead bodies found has risen to 81 and an unknown number estimated to be in the hundreds are still missing. [AMNA]