Course for Freedom’s Konstantopoulou calls on Greeks to seize the opportunity

Course for Freedom’s Zoi Konstantopoulou, a former parliamentary speaker, called on Greeks to seize the opportunity and elect her party to the next sitting of parliament.

“Today is a very important day. It is our opportunity, out time,” she said from Gyzi where she voted. “Our vote is our strength. We should not lose this opportunity, we should not let another four years pass. Let us go with a smile, let us go with hope, let us go with love and strength,” she concluded, raising a fist.