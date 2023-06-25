Greek Solution is the only solution, says Velopoulos from polling station

Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, who voted in Thessaloniki, said that his party is the only solution to Greece’s problems on Sunday.

“I, and we, insist that anyone going behind the curtain of the polling station today think logically. To take a minute to think and to choose the path of solving this country’s and this nation’s problems,” he said.

“We tell them, then, that the only solution is Greek Solution, because everyone else is the problem,” he added.