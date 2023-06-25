NEWS

Greek Solution is the only solution, says Velopoulos from polling station

Greek Solution is the only solution, says Velopoulos from polling station
[InTime News]

Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, who voted in Thessaloniki, said that his party is the only solution to Greece’s problems on Sunday.

“I, and we, insist that anyone going behind the curtain of the polling station today think logically. To take a minute to think and to choose the path of solving this country’s and this nation’s problems,” he said.

“We tell them, then, that the only solution is Greek Solution, because everyone else is the problem,” he added.

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Course for Freedom’s Konstantopoulou calls on Greeks to seize the opportunity
NEWS

Course for Freedom’s Konstantopoulou calls on Greeks to seize the opportunity

Varoufakis expresses hope for the return of MeRA25 to parliament
NEWS

Varoufakis expresses hope for the return of MeRA25 to parliament

KKE secretary-general Koutsoumpas votes in Lamia
NEWS

KKE secretary-general Koutsoumpas votes in Lamia

PASOK leader Androulakis states his party will embrace the worries of every Greek
NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis states his party will embrace the worries of every Greek

Tsipras says that the future of democracy is on the line in these elections
NEWS

Tsipras says that the future of democracy is on the line in these elections

Mitsotakis calls for a stable government from polling station
NEWS

Mitsotakis calls for a stable government from polling station