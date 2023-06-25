Varoufakis expresses hope for the return of MeRA25 to parliament

Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and head of leftist party MeRA25 Yanis Varoufakis expressed his hope for the return of his party to parliament on Sunday, after it failed to exceed the 3% threshold on May 21.

“I am hopeful. Those who foretold the end of MeRA25 will receive their answer tonight. Until voting stations close tonight, vote by vote, we will reach our goal. We will prove them wrong,” he said from Faliro, where he cast his vote.

“As early as tomorrow morning, we will fight even more passionately for the regrouping of the Left and for the protection of both humans and nature from the Right menace on the way.”