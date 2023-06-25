NEWS

Participation in the polls at 11.29% at 10:30

[InTime News]

The participation rate in the general elections on Sunday was at 11.29% by 10:30 a.m, with 888,995 citizens having cast their vote so far, the Interior Ministry announced. The ministry said it had received figures for participation from 17,130 polling stations, or approximately 80% of the total.

The highest participation rates were recorded in Heraklion (Crete), Eastern Attica, Evros, Thessaloniki and Halkidiki. On the contrary, the lowest participation rates were observed in Florina, Kefallonia, Evritania and Kastoria.

The process is progressing smoothly, the ministry said. [AMNA]

Elections Politics

