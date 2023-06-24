Mayor in Thessaloniki warns of wild boar population explosion

A mayor of one of Thessaloniki’s municipalities has highlighted the presence of up to 9,000 wild boars in the area, warning that their number could jump four times that in two years unless measures are taken to control them.

Simos Danielidis, mayor of Neapoli-Sykies, which takes in some of the eastern part of the Thessaloniki urban area, told state broadcaster ERT that the situation with the wild boars is out of control.

He said that as they give birth every 6 to 7 months, within the next two years their population could reach 40,000.

The mayor, who recently raised the issue in the city’s courts, highlighted the danger to motorists posed by the animals in August 2022, after two people were killed when a herd of wild boar caused a three-car pile-up on the new Thessaloniki-Neo Petritsi highway.

He said wild boar were walking undisturbed on local ring roads. [ERT]