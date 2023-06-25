Tsipras says that the future of democracy is on the line in these elections

Alexis Tsipras, leader of left-wing party SYRIZA, stated that these elections are important for the future of democracy in Greece from the voting station in Peristeri where he cast his ballot.

“In today’s crucial election, one in which there is reinforced majority and the winner will receive an additional 50 parliamentary seats, the party that will rule will be decided. That means our life for the next four years will be decided, but so is the quality of our democracy,” he said.

“What is being decided is if tomorrow we will have an uncontrollable government or balance in our democracy and political system,” he added, concluding that “a strong SYRIZA today means a strong society and healthy democracy tomorrow.”