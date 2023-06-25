NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis states his party will embrace the worries of every Greek

PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis called on Greeks to vote for his party on Sunday from the village of Arkalochori on Crete where he voted.

“I call on every Greek, every progressive democratic citizen, irrespective of his choice on May 21, to vote for PASOK, the democratic party, in this new path,” he said, stating that “it is the only way to not have a further four lost years for our political system with an ineffective opposition and an arrogant clientelist government whose every choice deconstructs the welfare state on a daily basis.”

“For our part, I pledge that we will be their strength [the people], with struggles both in and out of the parliament, embracing their concerns, their hopes, their needs,” he said.

