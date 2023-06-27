Czech tourist dies on Thasos beach

A Czech tourist has died after collapsing on a beach on the northern Aegean island of Thasos, with eyewitnesses saying that it took 51 minutes for an ambulance to reach the scene.

The woman, who was aged between 45 and 50, is understood to have collapsed shortly after emerging from swim at Astrida beach, in the southern part of the island.

Local new site Kavala News said four Romanian tourists on the beach tried to resuscitate the woman. One of those tourists said the woman had a pulse for around 40 minutes. A private doctor was then called to the scene but he pronounced the woman dead.

When the ambulance arrived, the woman’s body was removed from the beach.

Local media have reported that tourists have taken to social media to complain that the popular tourist island only has one ambulance, and in this case it had to travel 30 kilometers to reach the beach.