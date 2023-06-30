NEWS

Employment service official arrested for bribery

Police have arrested an official of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) on suspicion of bribery and breach of duty.

Investigators believe that the official unlawfully deleted fines on companies for the late notification of voluntary departures of employees in return for bribes.

While the fines on the companies could range from 400 to 800 euros, the official demanded 50 to 100 euros to delete them from the system.

Police say that another DYPA official, a relation of the accused, assisted him in his actions.

A police search on the suspect’s home yielded 4,050 euros and 2 mobile phones, which were confiscated.

The official, who is suspected of involvement of at least 15 such bribery cases since March, was led before a prosecutor.

