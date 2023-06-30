NEWS

Suspended sentence for mother who left infant alone at home

A mother who left her one-year-old daughter at home while she popped out to the supermarket to buy cigarettes has received a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

A Thessaloniki criminal court found the 37year-old mother guilty of endangering a minor.

The court heard that the woman, who was represented at the trial by her attorney, left the infant alone as she had no one to mind him.

When neighbors heard the infant crying, they called the emergency services.

Police were waiting for the woman outside the apartment when she returned home, twenty minutes later.

A police officer told the court that the infant was found to be in good health. [AMNA]

Justice Child

