NEWS

Acrimony over uniformed recruitments in ambulance crews

Acrimony over uniformed recruitments in ambulance crews
[Intime News]

Health professionals are protesting a government decision to use uniformed personnel in the transport of patients in island and mountainous areas which have ambulance staff shortages.

The decision, they say, will compromise safety protocols as ambulance crews must have special training and certification.

The Association of Doctors of the Greek Ambulance Service (EKAV) stressed that the deployment of ambulances with people untrained in emergency treatment will be dangerous for the patients who must be treated at the scene of an incident and during transport to hospital. “Often even two qualified rescuers are not enough to manage a serious incident,” the association noted.

The act published Wednesday in the Government Gazette provides for the allocation, by year’s end, of personnel from the fire service, the armed forces and local authority drivers to the ambulance service, as well as to health centers.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Top priorities: Economy, health, justice
NEWS

Top priorities: Economy, health, justice

13-year-old boy hospitalized after snake bite
NEWS

13-year-old boy hospitalized after snake bite

Czech tourist dies on Thasos beach
NEWS

Czech tourist dies on Thasos beach

Drug users increasingly turning to cannabis, cocaine
NEWS

Drug users increasingly turning to cannabis, cocaine

Obama discusses democratic culture with SNF’s Dracopoulos in Athens
NEWS

Obama discusses democratic culture with SNF’s Dracopoulos in Athens

Risk of mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe, says health agency
NEWS

Risk of mosquito-borne diseases rising in Europe, says health agency