13-year-old boy hospitalized after snake bite

A 13-year-old boy from Paramythia in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, was hospitalized on Tuesday after being bitten by a snake.

The parents promptly took the boy to the hospital, where doctors opted to transfer him to Ioannina Hospital due to the urgency of the case.

Police assistance was requested so that his transfer could be completed promptly and safely.

The hospital requested and received a venom antiserum from the local university hospital as a precaution, but it was not necessary as the boy’s condition was not life-threatening.