Thousands of counterfeit goods seized in Athens factory raid

Members of the interdepartmental market control unit DIMEA found and seized thousands of bootleg goods from a clothing and footwear factory in Peristeri, western Athens, according to a statement released on Thursday.

A search on the factory turned up around 10,316 contraband items of clothing and footwear, of which 8,599 had brand imprints. 

Officers also found and seized four stamping machines and imposed a fine of 100,000 euros.

The items seized were later destroyed. 

