NEWS

Prosecutor recommends 26 stand trial over Kolonos pimping case

[InTime News, file photo]

A prosecutor has recommended that 26 people stand trial over the pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens suburb of Kolonos in a case that shocked the nation last year.

Prosecutor Giorgos Noulis asked the judges to refer to trial all the defendants, including the girl’s mother.

The majority of the defendants are facing charges of sexual acts with a minor for a fee, while two other suspects and the girl’s mother are accused of pimpingher out.

Noulis reportedly referred extensively to the extremely poor financial situation of the large family, which, he stressed, was the reason for the sexual exploitation of the girl.

The final say on whether or not the defendants will be indicted will be given by the Plenary Council

Crime

