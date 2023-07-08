NEWS

Prosecutor intervenes over Corfu carriage horse death

The horrific death of a carriage horse transporting tourists on the island of Corfu in the scorching heat at noon on Thursday and the images of it lying prostrate on ground have caused a public outcry, prompting the intervention of Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Anastasia Massoura.

According to reports, she contacted the Corfu Prosecutor’s Office and a case has already been filed for the violation of the welfare conditions of the animal which transported tourists at times when this is prohibited.

The ban on transporting tourists by horse-drawn carriage according to the Corfu local authority is from 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and this was not observed by the horse’s owner, who also failed to get it medically checked to ensure it was able to cope.

The owner has already received a 30,000-euro fine. The investigation will be extended to the conditions under which the owner keeps other horses used for the same purpose.

Animal Protection Crime

