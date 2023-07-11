NEWS

Gov’t expects ferry companies to table proposals on ticket prices

The government expects shipping companies to table concrete proposals on Thursday to alleviate the high cost of ferry tickets this summer, following a “constructive” meeting between both sides on Tuesday at the prime minister’s office.

Kathimerini has learned that the main concern of the government is for ticket prices on the main routes to fall and not necessarily the cost of journeys between islands.

While the shipping companies reportedly tabled two proposals, the government expressed the desire to see further initiatives coming from the shipping companies.

Ferry ticket prices this August remain at the same levels as in August 2022, although international oil prices have fallen by about 40%, raising the question of why fares have not scaled back accordingly.

