Nursing home owner arrested on Crete

A 60-year-old owner of a nursing home on Crete has been arrested following a search of the facility.

Acting on complaints about the living conditions in the home, the lack of cleanliness, lack of supervision as well as the bad conditions of the building, police visited the institution, which is located in Iraklio, on Tuesday morning.

State broadcaster ERT said the nursing home had 92 elderly residents and that some rooms accommodated three people.

Local media said police found a number of building and sanitary violations.

Last month, police arrested the legal representatives of five nursing homes in the wider Iraklio area.