Guidelines for beating the heat

Experts at the Civil Protection Ministry have issued a series of guidelines for dealing with the heatwave that is expected to hit Greece on Wednesday and linger for at least a week, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius.

Readers are advised to follow the tips for beating the heat, especially when it comes to the safety of children, the elderly, individuals with health problems and other vulnerable groups.

Residents and visitors to Greece are urged to:

• Avoid exposure by staying indoors and away from crowds, using air-conditioning or fans where available.

• Avoid strenuous activities like outdoor work, as well as sunbathing, walking or running in the heat.

• Wear a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and light clothing – preferably cotton – when outdoors.

• Eat light meals with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, going easy on fatty foods.

• Drink plenty of water and fruit juice, while avoiding alcoholic beverages.

In the meantime, local authorities will be operating cool rooms throughout the heatwave, providing air-conditioned spaces in community centers and pensioners’ clubs, as well as at sports arenas that will be used to host the homeless.