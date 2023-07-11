Police in Athens investigate murder of transgender woman

Police in Athens are investigating the murder of a 45-year-old transgender woman, who was found dead in her central Athens home.

The victim, who was originally from Cuba but lived in the central Agios Panteleimonas district, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Her body was found in her ground-floor apartment by her landlady, who went to collect the rent.

The victim had been living in Greece for the last four years and was working in a popular nightclub.

“Even in death, she was denied the right to self-determination,” the Onassis Stegi cultural center said in a social media post.

“Anna (Ivanka) was one of the faces of Athens Home for All; the wish for an inclusive, safe city that will embrace us all has not yet come true. We will persist.”