Minister announces radical changes to university police

New Citizen Protection Minister Notis Mitarakis announced on Wednesdaya radical rethinking of the role and structural organization of the special university police force set up by the government in its previous term, possibly heralding its abolition.

“[The force] will not enter universities to play the part of a doorman. The role of the police is to assist and it will enter universities when needed,” he said, adding that “the universities themselves must have a more active role in their protection.”

The minister also announced the creation of a mounted police unit, a decision he signed on Tuesday. The force is comprised of six horses and police riders.

Main opposition SYRIZA released a statement stating the attempts of the government to set up a special police force has been a disaster.

“The only that remains is an expenditure of 30 million euros for a fiasco, while at the same time the National Ambulance Service faces severe shortages and people lose their lives without any help reaching them on a daily basis,” it said.