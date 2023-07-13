NEWS

Explosion damages Masonic Hall in central Athens

Explosion damages Masonic Hall in central Athens
[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]

A small-scale explosion of an improvised explosive device caused limited damage to a Masonic Hall in central Athens on Thursday morning. 

Police said it received a call from an unknown person at 6.30 a.m. who reported that a bomb had been placed on 2 Sourmeli Street, the address of the Athens Masonic Hall, without mentioning the time of explosion.

Officers arrived at the scene and cordoned off a section of the street. Shortly after the police arrived, the device went off, causing a small fire outside the building but no injuries. A bomb disposal unit found a second device inside the building which was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, local residents who heard the first explosion called the police and spoke of a noticeable shock wave.

Acharnon Avenue remained closed causing severe traffic in adjoining streets.

The first Masonic Lodge to operate in Greece, was established in Corfu, in 1811.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life
NEWS

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life

Seven hooligans jailed for life
NEWS

Seven hooligans jailed for life

Life proposed for defendants in murder of Kambanos
NEWS

Life proposed for defendants in murder of Kambanos

Anti-racism group reports rise in hate crimes
NEWS

Anti-racism group reports rise in hate crimes

Police in Athens investigate murder of transgender woman
NEWS

Police in Athens investigate murder of transgender woman

Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers
NEWS

Ten years’ jail for two ATM skimmers