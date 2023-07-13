Man fined 120,000 euros for animal abuse, abandoning four kittens 

A 76-year-old man from the island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, was fined a whopping 120,000 euros for animal abuse and abandoning four kittens.

According to state-run news agency AMNA, the man allegedly placed the kittens inside a cardboard box and abandoned them in an area near his home on April 26, 2023. When they were found, the cats were in a bad state which prompted the prosecutor to charge him with animal abuse.

He was also ordered to pay 30,000 euros for each cat.